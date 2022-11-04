JUST IN
Business Standard

I-T dept searches on Jharkhand Congress MLAs over tax evasion charges

The Income Tax Department conducted searches at properties linked to Jharkhand Congress MLAs Kumar Jaimangal and Pradip Yadav, officials said

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi/New Delhi 

The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at properties linked to Jharkhand Congress MLAs Kumar Jaimangal and Pradip Yadav, officials said.

Jaimangal alias Anup Singh is a legislator from Bermo, while Yadav who joined Congress after splitting from the JVM-P represents Poriyahat.

Congress is a partner of the JMM-led ruling alliance in the state.

The searches were conducted at the properties of the legislators in Ranchi, Bermo and Patna, officials said.

Some private people, including an iron ore trader in Chaibasa, were also searched by the I-T Department, they said.

Jaimangal said he was extending full cooperation to the I-T Department which is conducting the searches as part of an investigation into tax evasion charges.

"The searches were carried out under the pressure of the BJP. Such action will have to be faced by those who are against BJP. I am against BJP and so, I am facing it. But, it can't scare me," he told reporters.

Jaimangal was the MLA who in August lodged the police complaint against three legislators of his party -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari, alleging that they were plotting to topple the ruling UPA government in Jharkhand.

The complaint was filed after the three Congress MLAs were arrested with cash in West Bengal in July.

State Congress spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan alleged the I-T searches were part of an operation to destabilise governments in non-BJP ruled states.

"The I-T Department is a constitutional body, we respect that. But, the timing raises questions," he said.

BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi said his party has nothing to do with such raids.

"The I-T operations at houses of Anup Singh and Pradip Yadav are being forcefully given political colour to divert people's attention from the act (of tax evasion)," state BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 22:39 IST

