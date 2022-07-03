I would not like to comment: Kiren Rijiju on SC's observations on Nupur

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi should apologise for remarks against judiciary, EC: Rijiju
Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's statement recorded on June 18: Police
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves for Mongolia with Lord Buddha's relics
Congress lodges complaint against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal in Assam
200 booked in Bhiwandi for protest against supporters of Nupur Sharma
-
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): A day after the Supreme Court came down heavily on suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said he will discuss the issue at an appropriate platform.
Speaking to ANI in Hyderabad where he was attending the BJP national executive meeting, Rijiju said, "First of all, as a Law Minister, it is not proper for me to comment on the judgement as well as the observation made by the Supreme Court bench."
"Even if I do not like the judgement or I have a serious objection to the manner in which the observations are made, I would not like to comment," stated the Minister.
The apex court made strong verbal observations on Nupur Sharma's comments on a televised debate that actually opened up a can of worms with Nupur facing threats and also having FIRs filed against her across the country.
The court in its verbal observation came down heavily on Nupur Sharma holding her responsible for the state of violence in India including what happened in Udaipur.
Talking about the issue, the Union Law Minister further said, "Reactions are coming, I am getting lots of representations and messages to react on this, but we will discuss the issue at the appropriate forum."
Interestingly, the remarks that Nupur Sharma was responsible for communal flareup across the country, were made in verbal or oral observations and not reflected in the order pronounced by the Supreme Court.
"I would not like to make a direct comment or reference on the Supreme Court's observation. It is an oral observation and not a part of a judgment," Rijiju said.
The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma stating that her outburst is responsible for an unfortunate incident in Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered.
The apex court further blamed the suspended BJP leader and said that she and "her loose tongue" has set the entire country on fire and she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country and said she should "apologise to the whole country".
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala slammed Sharma for her statement made during a TV news channel debate and while referring to the Udaipur incident, where two men murdered a tailor, said, "her outburst is responsible for an unfortunate incident."
However, the apex court also declined Sharma's request to transfer to Delhi of all the FIRs registered against her across the country for her controversial remarks on Prophet and allowed her to withdraw her plea from the top court and avail alternate remedies.
Last month while speaking on a prime-time TV debate show, Sharma made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad that led to huge protests not just in India but also across several Middle East countries forcing the BJP to suspend her pending enquiry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU