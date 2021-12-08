IAF chopper crash: Politicians pray for well-being of General Rawat, others

-
Leaders across the political spectrum wished for the well-being of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat as an Indian Air Force helicopter with him on board crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
At least four people were killed in the mishap. However, there was no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat.
Reacting to the accident, several politicians, including senior ministers, wished for the well-being and safety of Rawat and others on board.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others on board the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery."
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said he was shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter. "I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing," he tweeted.
Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was distressed to hear the news of crash of an Army helicopter carrying CDS Rawat and other senior Army officials. "Praying for their safety & well-being," he said on Twitter.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "V v sad to hear this. I pray for everyone's safety."
Reacting to the news of the crash, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Extremely tragic news coming in from Coonoor. Today, the entire nation prays for the safety of those who were on board including CDS Bipin Rawat and his family members."
Also praying for the speedy recovery of everyone who was injured, she said.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply concerned to hear reports of army helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
"Praying for the safety and well-being of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his family and staff who were on board the reportedly crashed helicopter," Kharge said on Twitter.
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended prayers for the safety and well-being of the Chief of Defence Staff and all others on board in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with Rawat and his wife on board.
"Praying for the safety of all," he tweeted.
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "Unspeakable tragedy: the crash of the helicopter of the Chief of Defence Staff, in which his family was travelling with him. Worrying unresolved questions include the reason for the crash, in good weather. Hoping for survivors. Meanwhile prayers for the victims & their families.
