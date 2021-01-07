Iconic fashion designer Satya Paul passes away at 79

-
ALSO READ
10 months experience as Goa Governor was 'pleasant': Satya Pal Malik
Excessive production will be eliminated: Amit Aggarwal on future of fashion
'Tech intensity' key to business resilience amid Covid-19: Satya Nadella
Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Guv, Koshyari to take Goa's charge
Satya Pal Malik sworn in as new Meghalaya Governor
-
Ace fashion designer Satya Paul, known for giving the Indian saree a contemporary touch, has passed away at the age of 79, his son Puneet Nanda said.
Paul, who had suffered a stroke in December, breathed his last at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center on Wednesday.
"He had a stroke on December 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with - removed so he could fly away.
"We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master," Nanda wrote on Facebook.
Nanda said though there's grief for his father's loss, the family is also celebrating the wholesome life the designer led.
"He couldn't have had a sweeter life or passage, at the feet of the Master. We are sad a bit, mostly rejoicing him, his life and now his passing with such a blessing," Nanda wrote.
Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, tweeted a picture of Paul to condole the demise of the "visionary" fashion designer.
"Satya Paul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences and blessings," Sadhguru tweeted.
Paul started his journey in the field of retail in the late 60's and expanded to exports of Indian handloom products to high-end retail stores in Europe and America.
In 1980, he launched the first 'saree boutique' in India, L'Affaire, and founded the eponymous fashion clothing brand with his son in 1986.
The brand soon became synonymous for its sleek sarees.
Nanda wrote that his father, more than a designer or entrepreneur, was a "seeker."
"In the 70's his inner journey started with going to listen to talks with J Krishnamurty, later he took 'sannyas' (renunciation) from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn't seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007.
"He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015. He has been a doorway for hundreds of people towards spirituality and all the Masters he was so blessed to have been with," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU