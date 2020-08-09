Idukki landslide: Tamil Nadu CM assures rescue support to Kerala govt

-
ALSO READ
Landslide in Kerala's Idukki: 18 dead, search resumes for 50 missing
Rahul condoles deaths in Kerala landslide, calls it a terrible tragedy
Kerala landslide: Toll rises to 26; search on to locate missing persons
Rahul Gandhi says landslide in Kerala's Idukki district a terrible tragedy
Kerala landslide: Toll rises to 24; search on to locate missing persons
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K
Palaniswami on Sunday assured support to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on rescue efforts following a massive landslide that killed at least 28 people in the neighbouring state.
"I spoke to Hon @CMOKerala today morning about the tragic loss of lives and damages caused due to heavy rain andlandslides at Munnar.
I promised to provide necessary support inrescue and relief operations," Palaniswami said on his twitter handle.
The toll in the landslide that levelled a row of 20 housesof tea estate workers in Idukki district of Kerala, rose to 28 on Sunday with the retrieval of two more bodies from the rubble.
The workers, mostly Tamils, have been working in the estates for several decades.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU