Idukki landslide: Tamil Nadu CM assures rescue support to Kerala govt

Chief Minister K



Palaniswami on Sunday assured support to his Kerala counterpart on rescue efforts following a massive landslide that killed at least 28 people in the neighbouring state.

"I spoke to Hon @CMOKerala today morning about the tragic loss of lives and damages caused due to heavy rain andlandslides at Munnar.

I promised to provide necessary support inrescue and relief operations," Palaniswami said on his twitter handle.

The toll in the landslide that levelled a row of 20 housesof tea estate workers in Idukki district of Kerala, rose to 28 on Sunday with the retrieval of two more bodies from the rubble.

The workers, mostly Tamils, have been working in the estates for several decades.

