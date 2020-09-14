JUST IN
If Cong led by Rahul comes to power, it would cancel NEET: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that if Congress regime led by Rahul Gandhi comes to power in the Centre then the party would cancel NEET

Students sit inside an exam centre to appear for the NEET exam, in Srinagar.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said that if Congress regime led by Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister comes to power in the Centre then the party would cancel the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

"We will cancel NEET if Congress regime, led by Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi, comes to power at the centre," said Narayanasamy while speaking to media.

Narayanasamy visited Moolakulam Christ Private College, an exam centre of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday.

"Personally Visited the #Students and parents of our #Puducherry #NEET Aspirants at the Examination Center and wished them #Neetpuducherry #Neetexam #Neetexam2020 #Covid19," he tweeted.

The NEET was held on Sunday across the country amid stringent checks and protocols in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the undergraduate exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body organising the exam put in place a raft of measures such as increasing the number of exam centers and reducing the number of students in a room in view of the COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for May 3, the exam deferred twice due to Covid-19. First, it was postponed to July 26 and then to September 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 06:48 IST

