Navneet Rana lodges complaint against Sanjay Raut with Delhi Police

-
ALSO READ
BJP conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory claims Sanjay Raut
Non-BJP CMs may meet in Mumbai over political situation: Sena's Sanjay Raut
Big challenge before Rahul, Priyanka to revive Cong: Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut booked for alleged derogatory remarks against BJP members
Hanuman Chalisa: Javadekar calls arrest of Navneet Rana, Ravi 'illegal'
-
Member of Parliament from Maharashtra's Amravati, Navneet Rana has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
She lodged the complaint against Raut with the Delhi Police as her house is in New Delhi's North Avenue area.
"I belong to the Scheduled Caste. In 2014 I fought the elections against the Shiv Sena leader on a reserved seat. Since then activists and leaders of the Shiv Sena have been threatening me and spreading rumours that I have forged my caste certificate. They are after me because my caste is Chambhar," she has written in her complaint.
Rana has written that in 2019 she again contested the election and won against the Shiv Sena leader. She has alleged that soon after her victory Raut started targeting her on every platform. Raut also spoke against her on television.
"Raut called me and my husband 'Bunty and Babli'. He called us 420 with the intention to defame us in our community. On April 22 and 23, when I was at my home in Khar area, Raut sent his party workers to my home who not only created a ruckus but also threatened me with dire consequences. They had brought an ambulance and didn't let me go out of my home. Raut in fact went on saying that he would bury us 20 feet deep," read her complaint.
She has urged the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against Raut and others for calling her and her husband Bunty and Babli, 420 and using derogatory caste related words.
The Delhi Police has not made any official statement in this matter so far. A copy of the complaint has been accessed by IANS.
--IANS
atk/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU