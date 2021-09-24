IIL to make 10 million doses of Covaxin drug substance from December

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
With rise in Covid-19 cases, India likely to reduce vaccines export: Gavi
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
-
Indian Immunologicals Limited which has supplied two million doses of drug substance to Bharat Biotech to make COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, is set to make ten million doses of the drug substance from December, a press release from IIL said on Friday.
Lauding the efforts of the PSU for its ability to roll out the vaccine drug substance in record time, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala formally handed over the drug substance to Bharat Biotech, makers of Covaxin, it said.
"To date, IIL has already supplied 2 million doses of the drug substance. It is learned that the drug substance produced by IIL has already been formulated into vaccines by BBIL ( Bharat Biotech) and is ready for use. IIL will produce three million doses a month and from December will increase it to 10 million doses," the release said.
K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL said, the production and delivery of Covid-19 drug substance in record time is a testament to IIL's technical expertise, adaptability, state-of-art manufacturing capability, resilience, and above all a commitment to the larger cause in the interest of the nation.
IIL is also developing on a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine which has many advantages and will be rolled out next year, Kumar said.
The animal studies have been completed and the results are very encouraging. Human trials are also expected to start soon, he added.
Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech said it was essential that both competing organisations come together and support each other to a larger cause of national health. "If the Indian companies don't join hands, then the multinationals will take over the industry," Ella said.
Set up by National Dairy Development Board , Indian Immunologicals Limited is one of the largest producers of vaccines in Asia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU