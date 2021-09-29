IMD forecasts storm off Guj coast, asks fishermen not to venture into sea

-
ALSO READ
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Cyclone LIVE: Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, says IMD
Monsoon: 113 dead, 100 missing in Maharashtra; IMD issues alerts for MP
-
A well-marked low pressure area over south Gujarat was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, the IMD said on Wednesday, and asked fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea off the state coast and suggested total suspension of fishing activities till October 2.
It also asked fishermen who were out in the sea to return to the coast by Wednesday evening.
Several parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region received heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more widespread showers in the state in the next two days.
A few places in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Jamnagar districts of Saurashtra, as well as Anand, Bharuch, among others, likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days, the IMD said in its latest forecast.
In a special bulletin issued in the afternoon, the IMD said the remnants of cyclonic storm 'Gulab' lay as a well-marked low pressure area over south Gujarat region and the adjoining Gulf of Khambhat at 8.30 am on Wednesday.
"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression by Thursday. It is then very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards PakistanMakran coast, moving away from the Indian coast," it said.
The IMD warned fishermen not to venture into the north Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast from Wednesday to Saturday and suggested total suspension of fishing activities there during the period.
It also asked fishermen who were out in the sea to return to the coast and move to safer places by Wednesday evening.
Gujarat has so far received 90 per cent of its average annual rainfall, the state's Special Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.
In the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Wednesday, Surat's Umarpada taluka received 218 mm rainfall and Palsana got 192 mm rain.
Several parts of Dangs, Valsad, Narmada, Ahmedabad, Anand, Tapi and other districts also received very heavy showers on Tuesday, the SEOC said.
In six hours since 6 am Wednesday, heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Bharuch and Navsari districts in south Gujarat, and Amreli and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, as per the SEOC data.
Bharuch taluka of the district received 95 mm rainfall, Rajula in Amreli recorded 78 mm, and Jafrabad in Amreli district 69 mm rainfall.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU