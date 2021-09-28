PM calls for bolstering efforts to tackle climate change impact on farming

-
ALSO READ
India's emphasis on re-introducing traditional food: Agri Minister
Will rabi harvest and procurement script rural recovery amid farmers' stir?
Crops' share in agriculture and allied sector drops to 55.5%, shows data
Prime Minister Modi to launch 35 crop varieties with special traits
Received unprecedented response to Bharat Bandh call: Samyukta Kisan Morcha
-
Stating that climate change is a big challenge for agriculture and the entire ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed on the need to step up efforts to fight it as he launched 35 crop varieties which are climate resilient and high nutrition content.
During a virtual ceremony, Modi also inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
He also distributed the 'Green Campus Award' to agricultural universities and interacted with farmers who use innovative methods, before addressing a gathering.
Modi said, "Not only agriculture, climate change is a big challenge to the entire ecosystem. ...Due to climate change, new types of pests, new diseases, epidemics are coming. Due to this, there is a big threat to the health of humans and livestock and crops are also being affected.
Climate change impact is on fish production and animal health and output. As a result, farmers and fishermen have to bear the losses, he said.
"Intensive research on these aspects is necessary continuously. When science, government and society work together, the results will be better," he added.
Modi interacted with farmers from different states, including two women farmers -- Zaitan Begum from Ganderabal district, Jammu and Kashmir and Darshana Pedenkar from Bardez, Goa.
He also interacted with Suresh Rana from Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, and Thoiba Singh from Thouba, Manipur.
These farmers shared how they benefited from different government schemes like PM-KISAN. They also shared how they adopted new farm and processing techniques even in different terrains of Uttarakhand.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Pountry Parshottam Rupala, Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje, and former-CM of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh were also present at the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU