IMD issues yellow warning for Northwest India over western disturbance

(IMD) on Monday issued a yellow warning for Northwest India due to a Western Disturbance, soon after the heatwave spell subsided across the country.

Senior scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani said that there are chances of the heatwave being over in most parts of India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as per the analysis of today. However, there are chances of a heatwave in West Rajasthan and Vidarbha, but the major heatwave spell is over.

"The heatwave in Odisha and Bengal was over on April 30, as we predicted. Strong winds will be there in the next two to three days. We are also giving a Yellow warning to Northwest India as there is a Western disturbance. Delhi is likely to experience rain mainly on May 3. Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab are on yellow alert and strong winds will be there tomorrow and rain may occur," he said.

Jenamani further told that Western Disturbance is very active and the wind pattern can be seen in Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur. For teh next 6-7 days, east winds will also be very strong and the temperature will not rise.

"It is a big relief after such a big spell. A heatwave cannot be formed till May 7. We will be able to the exact situation after May 7 after analysing however the temperature goes. But right now the condition is good in May," he added.

Speaking about the situation in Andaman, Jenamani said, "The system in Andaman is forming on May 4. Low pressure will be formed on May 6 and then it will be intensified. We are giving a warning to South Andaman and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal. We have asked people not to go there as there are indications that the system will intensify. We have mainly asked fishermen to not go there."

The weather forecasting agency predicted that the isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan will experience a decrease in the temperature from today, whereas Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions for another 24 hours. It will subside from May 3, the said on Sunday.

It also predicted thunderstorm activity over Northwest and East India till May 4 and over Northeast India till May 3. Isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh will experience partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development from Monday.

For the past few weeks, parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwave with the mercury soaring high and average maximum temperature reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in the northwest and central India respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)