IMD predicts light to moderate rains in Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana

Thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in the capital and parts of adjoining states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, forecasted India Meteorological Department.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Bagpat, Khekra, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli, Amroha, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Roorkee, Bijnor, Nazibabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted the weather agency at 8.10 am.

Earlier in the day, predicted light intensity rain/drizzle over and adjoining areas of (Narela, Bawana, Alipur), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli (U.P.).

Various parts of the capital received rainfall on Sunday, and early hours of Monday morning, along with a generally cloudy sky.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)