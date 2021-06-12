IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain in UP, Uttarakhand in next 2 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain at many places over and during the next 2 hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Kasganj, Bijnor, Roorkee, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Kithaur, Gharmukteswar, Sambhal, Chandausi and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet at 9 am.

Further, IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Pauri, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Nainital and Champawat districts of

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the monsoon can reach between June 15 and 20.

