IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain in UP, Uttarakhand in next 2 hours

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai receives heavy rainfall as monsoon advances over Maharashtra
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
Monsoon season likely to be 'normal' this year, says Skymet report
Monsoon likely to be delayed by 2 days, may hit Kerala by June 3: IMD
Uttarakhand floods: Death toll rises to 56, over 150 missing; top updates
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain at many places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 hours.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Kasganj, Bijnor, Roorkee, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Kithaur, Gharmukteswar, Sambhal, Chandausi and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet at 9 am.
Further, IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Pauri, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Nainital and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand.
The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the monsoon can reach Uttarakhand between June 15 and 20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU