In pics: Migrants,students across India return to their native places

People wait to travel to their native places during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru
Shramik special trains have been deployed to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, students, and other persons stranded at different places in the country amid the lockdown, to their respective destinations
Migrant workers take a bus to the railway station before boarding a train in Kozhikode
Students arrive to board buses to reach their native places after travelling in a train from Kota, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Ranchi
Migrant workers travel in crowded trucks in Jhansi district
People maintain social distance as they stand in a queue for tea, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Lucknow
Migrant workers on their way to board a special train to return to Agra, during the nationwide lockdown, at a railway station in Ahmedabad
Migrants from various northern states of India wait to board a special train for Gorakhpur, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Bhiwandi
Migrant workers board a special train to return to Agra, at a railway station in Ahmedabad
The trains with full-length composition with social distancing can carry approximately 1200 passengers each
