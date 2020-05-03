JUST IN
Panic movement of migrant labour must not be encouraged; Ramesh Chand
Business Standard

In pics: Migrants,students across India return to their native places

Nearly 500 students stranded in Kota in Rajasthan due to the Covid-19 lockdown return to Delhi in 40 buses

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

People wait to travel to their native places during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru

Shramik special trains have been deployed to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, students, and other persons stranded at different places in the country amid the lockdown, to their respective destinations

Migrant workers take a bus to the railway station before boarding a train in Kozhikode

Students arrive to board buses to reach their native places after travelling in a train from Kota, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Ranchi

Migrant workers travel in crowded trucks in Jhansi district

People maintain social distance as they stand in a queue for tea, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Lucknow

Migrant workers on their way to board a special train to return to Agra, during the nationwide lockdown, at a railway station in Ahmedabad

Migrants from various northern states of India wait to board a special train for Gorakhpur, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Bhiwandi

Migrant workers board a special train to return to Agra, at a railway station in Ahmedabad

The trains with full-length composition with social distancing can carry approximately 1200 passengers each

First Published: Sun, May 03 2020. 16:13 IST

