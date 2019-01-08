Bharat Bandh in pictures: Millions of workers on two-day, nationwide strike

Protesters block tracks in Guwahati and Dibrugarh districts

Trade strike hits banks, govt offices in Maharashtra

Picture courtesy: Kamlesh Pednekar

Unions to go on protest march from Mandi House to Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday

Govt offices, banks, port trusts wear a deserted look in Mumbai

Picture courtesy: Kamlesh Pednekar

Protest against controversial Citizenship Bill begins amid tight security at 5am

29,000 workers protest over demands of implementation of merger of budget

Picture courtesy: Kamlesh Pednekar

Shops, markets, financial institutions down shutters in Assam

Strike call by 10 and industry-wide independent federations in Mumbai