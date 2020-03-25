JUST IN
Food, medicine shops will remain open throughout 21-day lockdown: Govt
In pictures: Bustling Delhi empties out on Day 1 of lockdown

India, which has a population of 1.3 billion, joins a growing list of countries that have imposed lockdown

Indira Gandhi International Airport wears a deserted look after all domestic and international flights were cancelled

1 / 8
Photo- Sanjay.K.Sharma

 

The restrictions came into force Tuesday midnight and will be in force for 21 days

2 / 8
Photo- Sanjay.K.Sharma

 

 Connaught Place, the iconic shopping place, was deserted on first day of the lockdown

3 / 8
Photo- Sanjay.K.Sharma

 

The country's borders sealed temporarily to international flights aimed at limiting the spread of the virus

4 / 8
Photo: Dalip Kumar

 

Raj Path wears a deserted look

5 / 8
Photo- Sanjay.K.Sharma

 

Delhi's bustling airport is now forlorn after India suspended all international and domestic passenger flights

6 / 8
Photo: Dalip Kumar

 

A food delivery professional rides through Connaught Place

7 / 8
Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

 

People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing, during the lockdown in Delhi

8 / 8
Photo-Dalip Kumar

 


First Published: Wed, March 25 2020. 17:45 IST

