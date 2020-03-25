In pictures: Bustling Delhi empties out on Day 1 of lockdown

Indira Gandhi International Airport wears a deserted look after all domestic and international flights were cancelled
The restrictions came into force Tuesday midnight and will be in force for 21 days
Connaught Place, the iconic shopping place, was deserted on first day of the lockdown
The country's borders sealed temporarily to international flights aimed at limiting the spread of the virus
Raj Path wears a deserted look
Delhi's bustling airport is now forlorn after India suspended all international and domestic passenger flights
A food delivery professional rides through Connaught Place
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing, during the lockdown in Delhi
