In pictures: Jagannath Rath Yatra begins across the country

In order to prevent any congregation, a curfew-like shutdown has been imposed across Puri district from 9 pm on Monday till 2 pm on Wednesday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The historic Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Tuesday in this pilgrim town without the usual sea of devotees

1 / 15
 

 

Priests and devotees of ISKCON carrying Lord Jagannath idol on the occasion of Rath Yatra festival at ISKCON headquarter, in Kolkata

2 / 15
 

 

Policeman prays to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra & Subhadra at Jagannath Temple in Surat

3 / 15
 

 

Priests pull the silver chariot of Govind Dev ji during Rath Yatra or chariot procession inside temple premises at Thikana Mandir Shri Govinddevji Maharaj in Jaipur

4 / 15
 

 

King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb takes part in a 'Chhera Pahanra' rituals of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

5 / 15
 

 

Devotees of ISKCON hold drums to offer prayers, puja cheers on the occasion of Rath yatra festival at ISKCON headquarter, in Kolkata

6 / 15
 

 

Devotees performing a ritual dance at the ISKCON temple on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Patna

7 / 15
 

The grand Rath Yatra festival procession is not organized this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic

In order to prevent any congregation, a curfew-like shutdown has been imposed across Puri district from 9 pm on Monday till 2 pm on Wednesday

8 / 15
 

 

Security personnel stand guard at Jagannath Temple during the Rath Yatra festival, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Puri

9 / 15
 

 

Priests prepare for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Bhopal

10 / 15
 

 

Priests and devotees of ISKCON carrying Lord Jagannath, Subhadra, Balaram and offer prayers, puja cheers with Jagannath idols, small chariot on the occasion of rath yatra festival at ISKCON headquarter in Kolkata

11 / 15
 

 

Sand artist Manas Sahoo with his sand art in Puri

12 / 15
 

 

Head priest of Lord Jagannath temple Dilipdasji Maharaj and Hindu devotees pull the chariot of Lord Jagannath during 143th Annual Rath Yatra or chariot procession in Ahmedabad

13 / 15
 

 

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani clean chariot with a gold broom as part of rituals during chariot procession, in Ahmedabad

14 / 15
 

 

This time Rath Yatra procession held inside the temple premises due to Coronavirus outbreak

15 / 15
 

 


First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 19:11 IST

