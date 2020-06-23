In pictures: Jagannath Rath Yatra begins across the country

The historic of Lord Jagannath commenced on Tuesday in this pilgrim town without the usual sea of devotees

Priests and devotees of ISKCON carrying Lord Jagannath idol on the occasion of festival at ISKCON headquarter, in Kolkata

Policeman prays to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra & Subhadra at Jagannath Temple in Surat

Priests pull the silver chariot of Govind Dev ji during or chariot procession inside temple premises at Thikana Mandir Shri Govinddevji Maharaj in Jaipur

King of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb takes part in a 'Chhera Pahanra' rituals of Lord in Puri

Devotees of ISKCON hold drums to offer prayers, puja cheers on the occasion of Rath yatra festival at ISKCON headquarter, in Kolkata

Devotees performing a ritual dance at the ISKCON temple on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival, in Patna

The grand Rath Yatra festival procession is not organized this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic

In order to prevent any congregation, a curfew-like shutdown has been imposed across Puri district from 9 pm on Monday till 2 pm on Wednesday

Security personnel stand guard at Jagannath Temple during the Rath Yatra festival, amid the ongoing pandemic, in Puri

Priests prepare for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Bhopal

Priests and devotees of ISKCON carrying Lord Jagannath, Subhadra, Balaram and offer prayers, puja cheers with Jagannath idols, small chariot on the occasion of rath yatra festival at ISKCON headquarter in Kolkata

Sand artist Manas Sahoo with his sand art in Puri

Head priest of Lord Jagannath temple Dilipdasji Maharaj and Hindu devotees pull the chariot of Lord Jagannath during 143th Annual Rath Yatra or chariot procession in Ahmedabad

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani clean chariot with a gold broom as part of rituals during chariot procession, in Ahmedabad

This time Rath Yatra procession held inside the temple premises due to outbreak