In pictures: Nationwide strike affects normal life in several states

More than 250 million workers participated in the nationwide strike, according to central trade unions
The strike has been called for by a joint platform of ten central trade unions, including Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).
Reasons for protest
The day-long countrywide strike has been called to protest against the central government's new farm and labour laws, among other workers-related issues, as well as to raise certain demands. Various independent federations and associations are also part of the joint platform.
Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana saw complete shutdown
"The states of Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana have reported complete shutdown. Tamil Nadu reported complete shutdown in 13 districts, while the industrial strike continues in the rest of the districts. Punjab and Haryana have reported that the state road transport buses have not left their depots in the morning," a joint statement issued by the trade unions said.
At many places, auto and taxi drivers have remained off the roads
Railway and defence employees have held demonstrations in support of the strike at their respective places of work.
Workers of All India Centre for Trade Unions during a protest at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi
Scheme workers, electricity employees, domestic workers, construction workers, beedi workers, hawkers, vendors, agricultural workers, self employed in rural and urban India are holding demonstrations at various places, even defying police restrictions, the statement said.
Normal life was partially affected in many other states
Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh reported 100 per cent strike, including at BALCO, the statement said.Normal life was affected in West Bengal and Tripura, and sporadic incidents of clashes were reported in West Bengal, according to reports.
Opposition in Bengal holds demonstration against Centre's labour policies, blocks railway tracks
Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur. Protestors marched on the streets in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Howrah and raised slogans against the Centre's labour policies and farm laws.
Kolkata Police detain a supporter during a protest in support of Bharat Bandh in Kolkata
As per the statement, operations of financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies have also been affected. Besides state government and central government employees, those from the Income Tax Department and other PSU workers are participating in the strike in a big way, the unions claimed. In several places, oil sector unions also observed strike. Workers also resorted to picketing in some parts of the country.
