In pictures: Nationwide strike affects normal life in several states

More than 250 million workers participated in the nationwide strike, according to central trade unions

1 / 8 Leftist workers block roads during a protest at Moulali crossing in Kolkata

The strike has been called for by a joint platform of ten central trade unions, including Indian Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

Reasons for protest

2 / 8 Left party and Congress members block railway track during a protest at Jadavpur in Kolkata

The day-long countrywide strike has been called to protest against the central government's new farm and labour laws, among other workers-related issues, as well as to raise certain demands. Various independent federations and associations are also part of the joint platform.

Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana saw complete shutdown

3 / 8 View of a deserted road as trade unions observe nationwide strike in Agartala

"The states of Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana have reported complete shutdown. Tamil Nadu reported complete shutdown in 13 districts, while the industrial strike continues in the rest of the districts. Punjab and Haryana have reported that the state road transport buses have not left their depots in the morning," a joint statement issued by the trade unions said.

At many places, auto and taxi drivers have remained off the roads

4 / 8 A deserted look as a nationwide strike at Howrah bridge in Kolkata on Thursday

Railway and defence employees have held demonstrations in support of the strike at their respective places of work.

Workers of All India Centre for Trade Unions during a protest at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi

5 / 8

Scheme workers, electricity employees, domestic workers, construction workers, beedi workers, hawkers, vendors, agricultural workers, self employed in rural and urban India are holding demonstrations at various places, even defying police restrictions, the statement said.

Normal life was partially affected in many other states

6 / 8 Left party and Congress members stage a protest in Kolkata on Thursday.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh reported 100 per cent strike, including at BALCO, the statement said.Normal life was affected in West Bengal and Tripura, and sporadic incidents of clashes were reported in West Bengal, according to reports.

Opposition in Bengal holds demonstration against Centre's labour policies, blocks railway tracks

7 / 8 CPI(ML) and Congress party members block railway track at Jadavpur in Kolkata

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur. Protestors marched on the streets in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Howrah and raised slogans against the Centre's labour policies and farm laws.

Kolkata Police detain a supporter during a protest in support of Bharat Bandh in Kolkata

8 / 8