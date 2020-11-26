JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jump in active cases since Sep 18
Business Standard

In pictures: Nationwide strike affects normal life in several states

Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana witnessed complete shut down on Thursday and normal life was partially affected in many other states as more than 25 crore workers participated in the n

Topics
Workers strike | Trade union strike | Indian labour laws

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  Kolkata 

More than 250 million workers participated in the nationwide strike, according to central trade unions

More than 250 million workers participated in the nationwide strike, according to central trade unions
1 / 8
Leftist workers block roads during a protest at Moulali crossing in Kolkata

The strike has been called for by a joint platform of ten central trade unions, including Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) and Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

Reasons for protest

Reasons for protest
2 / 8
Left party and Congress members block railway track during a protest at Jadavpur in Kolkata

The day-long countrywide strike has been called to protest against the central government's new farm and labour laws, among other workers-related issues, as well as to raise certain demands. Various independent federations and associations are also part of the joint platform.

Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana saw complete shutdown

Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana saw complete shutdown
3 / 8
View of a deserted road as trade unions observe nationwide strike in Agartala

"The states of Kerala, Puducherry, Odisha, Assam and Telangana have reported complete shutdown. Tamil Nadu reported complete shutdown in 13 districts, while the industrial strike continues in the rest of the districts. Punjab and Haryana have reported that the state road transport buses have not left their depots in the morning," a joint statement issued by the trade unions said.

At many places, auto and taxi drivers have remained off the roads

At many places, auto and taxi drivers have remained off the roads
4 / 8
A deserted look as a nationwide strike at Howrah bridge in Kolkata on Thursday

Railway and defence employees have held demonstrations in support of the strike at their respective places of work.

Workers of All India Centre for Trade Unions during a protest at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi

Workers of All India Centre for Trade Unions during a protest at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi
5 / 8
 

Scheme workers, electricity employees, domestic workers, construction workers, beedi workers, hawkers, vendors, agricultural workers, self employed in rural and urban India are holding demonstrations at various places, even defying police restrictions, the statement said.

Normal life was partially affected in many other states

Normal life was partially affected in many other states
6 / 8
Left party and Congress members stage a protest in Kolkata on Thursday.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh reported 100 per cent strike, including at BALCO, the statement said.Normal life was affected in West Bengal and Tripura, and sporadic incidents of clashes were reported in West Bengal, according to reports.

Opposition in Bengal holds demonstration against Centre's labour policies, blocks railway tracks

Opposition in Bengal holds demonstration against Centre's labour policies, blocks railway tracks
7 / 8
CPI(ML) and Congress party members block railway track at Jadavpur in Kolkata

Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress blocked railway track in Jadavpur. Protestors marched on the streets in Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and Howrah and raised slogans against the Centre's labour policies and farm laws.

Kolkata Police detain a supporter during a protest in support of Bharat Bandh in Kolkata

Kolkata Police detain a supporter during a protest in support of Bharat Bandh in Kolkata
8 / 8
 

As per the statement, operations of financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies have also been affected. Besides state government and central government employees, those from the Income Tax Department and other PSU workers are participating in the strike in a big way, the unions claimed. In several places, oil sector unions also observed strike. Workers also resorted to picketing in some parts of the country.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 26 2020. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.