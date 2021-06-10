JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

US is bracing for a surge of Trumpism in twilight of Covid-19 pandemic
Business Standard

The top 10 most liveable cities in the world: Check list in pictures

The pandemic has shaken up the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking of most liveable cities

Topics
Livability Index

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

#10 Brisbane

#10 Brisbane
1 / 10
 

The 2021 edition of The Economist Intelligence Unit's (The EIU) Global Liveability Ranking finds that Brisbane is the tenth most liveable city in the world. Damascus remains the world's least liveable city and most of the previous ten least liveable cities remain in the bottom ten this year, including Dhaka and Karachi in the Asia-Pacific region.

#9 Melbourne

#9 Melbourne
2 / 10
 

Overall, the Covid-19 pandemic caused liveability to decline - as cities experienced lockdowns and significant strains on their healthcare system. This led to an unprecedented level of change in the rankings, with many of the cities that were previously ranked as the most liveable tumbling.

#8 Geneva

#8 Geneva
3 / 10
 

European and Canadian countries fared particularly poorly in this year's edition. Vienna, previously the world's most liveable city, fell to the 12th position. The biggest mover down the ranking globally was Hamburg, which fell 34 places to 47th.

#7 Zurich

#7 Zurich
4 / 10
 

With an average score of 68.6, cities in the Asia-Pacific region scored below the average of 73.09 recorded before the pandemic began.

#6 Perth

#6 Perth
5 / 10
 

Perth, a city in Australia is ranked at sixth position as per the 2021 edition of The Economist Intelligence Unit's (The EIU) Global Liveability Ranking.

#5 Tokyo

#5 Tokyo
6 / 10
 

There is a strong contingent of cities in the APAC region at the top of the rankings, with Osaka, Adelaide, Tokyo and Wellington rounding out the top five.

#4 Wellington

#4 Wellington
7 / 10
 

Wellington, the New Zealand capital, has also gained from this relative freedom, rising to joint fourth place in this year's ranking. 

#3 Adelaide

#3 Adelaide
8 / 10
 

Upasana Dutt, Head of Global Liveability at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said, "The cities that have risen to the top of the rankings this year are largely the ones that have taken stringent measures to contain the pandemic. The tough lockdown and tight border controls imposed by Asia-Pacific countries such as New Zealand and Australia allowed their societies to re-open earlier and enabled residents to enjoy a lifestyle that looked similar to pre-pandemic life."

#2 Osaka

#2 Osaka
9 / 10
 

Japanese cities of Osaka ranked second owing to continued high stability scores. The biggest gainer in this year's index is Honolulu. The city rose 46 places to fourteenth after its strong progress in containing the pandemic and rolling out its vaccination programme

#1 Auckland

#1 Auckland
10 / 10
 

Auckland rose to the top of the ranking owing to its successful approach in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed schools, theatres, restaurants and other cultural attractions to remain open and the city to score strongly on a number of metrics including education, culture and environment.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, June 10 2021. 13:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.