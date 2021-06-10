The top 10 most liveable cities in the world: Check list in pictures

#10 Brisbane
The 2021 edition of The Economist Intelligence Unit's (The EIU) Global Liveability Ranking finds that Brisbane is the tenth most liveable city in the world. Damascus remains the world's least liveable city and most of the previous ten least liveable cities remain in the bottom ten this year, including Dhaka and Karachi in the Asia-Pacific region.
#9 Melbourne
Overall, the Covid-19 pandemic caused liveability to decline - as cities experienced lockdowns and significant strains on their healthcare system. This led to an unprecedented level of change in the rankings, with many of the cities that were previously ranked as the most liveable tumbling.
#8 Geneva
European and Canadian countries fared particularly poorly in this year's edition. Vienna, previously the world's most liveable city, fell to the 12th position. The biggest mover down the ranking globally was Hamburg, which fell 34 places to 47th.
#7 Zurich
With an average score of 68.6, cities in the Asia-Pacific region scored below the average of 73.09 recorded before the pandemic began.
#6 Perth
Perth, a city in Australia is ranked at sixth position as per the 2021 edition of The Economist Intelligence Unit's (The EIU) Global Liveability Ranking.
#5 Tokyo
There is a strong contingent of cities in the APAC region at the top of the rankings, with Osaka, Adelaide, Tokyo and Wellington rounding out the top five.
#4 Wellington
Wellington, the New Zealand capital, has also gained from this relative freedom, rising to joint fourth place in this year's ranking.
#3 Adelaide
Upasana Dutt, Head of Global Liveability at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said, "The cities that have risen to the top of the rankings this year are largely the ones that have taken stringent measures to contain the pandemic. The tough lockdown and tight border controls imposed by Asia-Pacific countries such as New Zealand and Australia allowed their societies to re-open earlier and enabled residents to enjoy a lifestyle that looked similar to pre-pandemic life."
#2 Osaka
Japanese cities of Osaka ranked second owing to continued high stability scores. The biggest gainer in this year's index is Honolulu. The city rose 46 places to fourteenth after its strong progress in containing the pandemic and rolling out its vaccination programme
#1 Auckland
Auckland rose to the top of the ranking owing to its successful approach in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed schools, theatres, restaurants and other cultural attractions to remain open and the city to score strongly on a number of metrics including education, culture and environment.
