In pictures: Traders burns Chinese goods, anti-China protest across India

Workers of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) burn a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest
Chinese Indians hold placards during a protest against the killing of Indian Army soldiers by the Chinese PLA troops, at Chinatown in Kolkata
Muslim activists in a silent protest demonstrate against Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bhopal
BJP Activists burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley by the Chinese troops, in Patna
Retired police officers protest against the killing of Indian soldiers and boycotting Chinese products, at National Police Memorial, in New Delhi
Members of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) protest against China in New Delhi
Members of CAIT burns Chinese goods at Karol bagh market in New Delhi
