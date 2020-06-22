JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mizoram: 5.3-magnitude quake leaves roads, houses damaged; PM assures help
Business Standard

In pictures: Traders burns Chinese goods, anti-China protest across India

Twenty Indian soldiers died in a violent clash with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh

Topics
China Army | India China tension | India China relations

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Workers of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) burn a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest

Workers of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) burn a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest
1 / 7
Photo- PTI

 

Chinese Indians hold placards during a protest against the killing of Indian Army soldiers by the Chinese PLA troops, at Chinatown in Kolkata

Chinese Indians hold placards during a protest against the killing of Indian Army soldiers by the Chinese PLA troops, at Chinatown in Kolkata
2 / 7
Photo- PTI

 

Muslim activists in a silent protest demonstrate against Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bhopal

Muslim activists in a silent protest demonstrate against Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bhopal
3 / 7
 

 

BJP Activists burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley by the Chinese troops, in Patna

BJP Activists burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley by the Chinese troops, in Patna
4 / 7
 

 

Retired police officers protest against the killing of Indian soldiers and boycotting Chinese products, at National Police Memorial, in New Delhi

Retired police officers protest against the killing of Indian soldiers and boycotting Chinese products, at National Police Memorial, in New Delhi
5 / 7
Picture-ANI

 

Members of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) protest against China in New Delhi

Members of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) protest against China in New Delhi
6 / 7
Picture-Dalip Kumar

 

Members of CAIT burns Chinese goods at Karol bagh market in New Delhi

Members of CAIT burns Chinese goods at Karol bagh market in New Delhi
7 / 7
Photo-Dalip Kumar

 


First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 14:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU