In pictures: Traders burns Chinese goods, anti-China protest across India

Workers of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) burn a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest

1 / 7 Photo- PTI

Chinese Indians hold placards during a protest against the killing of Indian Army soldiers by the Chinese PLA troops, at Chinatown in Kolkata

2 / 7 Photo- PTI

Muslim activists in a silent protest demonstrate against Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bhopal

3 / 7

BJP Activists burn an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley by the Chinese troops, in Patna

4 / 7

Retired police officers protest against the killing of Indian soldiers and boycotting Chinese products, at Police Memorial, in New Delhi

5 / 7 Picture-ANI

Members of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) protest against China in New Delhi

6 / 7 Picture-Dalip Kumar

Members of CAIT burns Chinese goods at Karol bagh market in New Delhi