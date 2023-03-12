JUST IN
Ind-Aus forged stronger links in education, culture, defence, trade: Aus PM
Over 95% people have access to potable water in rural areas: Govt report
Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role
AAP plans mega rally in Bhopal on Tuesday; Kejriwal, Mann to attend
Dandi March will be remembered as determined effort against injustice: PM
WBSSC scam: More relatives of TMC leaders in list of terminated staff
Oscars 2023: Where to watch, what to expect, who all will be present
Single-day rise of 524 Covid cases in India: Union Health Ministry data
RSS pays tributes to Mulayam, Sharad Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at its meet
Shafali took pitch out of equation against Gujarat Giants: Meg Lanning
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Over 95% people have access to potable water in rural areas: Govt report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ind-Aus forged stronger links in education, culture, defence, trade: Aus PM

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said that India and Australia have forged a deeper connection in education, culture, defence and trade

Topics
India Australia | Narendra Modi

ANI  Others 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said that India and Australia have forged a deeper connection in education, culture, defence and trade.

"We've forged a deeper connection between Australia and India, from education and culture to defence and trade," Albanese tweeted on Sunday.

The Australian PM also shared a video showing highlights of his India visit.

Albanese on Wednesday arrived in Ahmedabad on a state visit to India.

The Australian PM was on an official visit to India from March 8-11.

During the visit, the Australian PM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi to hold bilateral talks.

The Australian PM also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The EAM said Albanese's visit and today's annual summit will take India-Australia ties to a higher level.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister @AlboMP of Australia this morning. His visit and today's Annual Summit will take our ties to a higher level," Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

Albanese on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "extraordinary effort" to make his Australian delegation feel welcome in India.

He tweeted, "Thank you to Prime Minister @narendramodi for the extraordinary effort to make my Australian delegation feel welcome in India. Having the pleasure of hearing The Triffids and The Go-Betweens on the sitar was unexpected and extremely touching."

Albanese had while addressing a joint press conference with PM Modi said that Australia's relationship with India is multifaceted. He said that high-level contact between the two countries has further strengthened cooperation across many sectors.

"I look forward to hosting PM Modi in Australia for the Quad Leaders summit in May and then returning to India in September for the G20 Leaders summit. The frequent high-level content between Australia and India has further strengthened cooperation across a range of areas including trade & investment, climate and energy, defence and security, and between the people of our two countries," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Australia

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 13:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU