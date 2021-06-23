India adds 50,848 fresh coronavirus cases, records 1,358 more deaths

-
India''s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the three crore mark with one crore infections being added in 50 days.
The total tally mounted to 3,00,28,709 with 50,848 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 3,90,660 with 1,358 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
India'' total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one crore mark on December 19 after which it took around 136 days to cross the two crore mark on May 4.
According to the data published at 7 am, India administered 54.24 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative doses to 29.46 crore
The active cases further declined to 6,43,194 comprising 2.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.56 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A net decline of 19,327 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 19,01,056 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 39,59,73,198.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.67 per cent . It has been less than five per cent for 16 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.12 per cent.
Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 41st consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,89,94,855, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.30 per cent, the data stated.
India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
The 1,358 new fatalities include 482 from Maharashtra, 194 from Tamil Nadu, 141 from Kerala and 139 from Karnataka.
A total of 3,90,660 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,18,795 from Maharashtra, 34,164 from Karnataka, 31,580 from Tamil Nadu, 24,933 from Delhi, 22,282 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,437 from West Bengal, 15,888 from Punjab and 13,402 from Chhattisgarh.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
