Assam reports 95 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 215,775

Assam's COVID-19 death toll



increased to 1,033 on Thursday with four more fatalities, while 95 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,15,775, Health and Family Welfare Minister said.

The four deaths were reported from Tinsukia, Kamrup Rural, Cachar and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, he said.

"Sad to share the demise of four #COVID patients...Condolences and prayers," Sarma said on Twitter.

The current fatality ratio in the state is at 0.48 per cent.

Ninety-five cases were detected out of 21,895 tests conducted on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent.

The state has so far conducted 58,45,541 sample tests.

Altogether 105 people were cured of the disease and discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,11,283.

The recovery rate among patients currently stands at 97.91 per cent.

now has 3,456 active cases, accounting for 1.60 per cent of the total caseload. Three patients have migrated to other states.

