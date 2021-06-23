Maharashtra: Thane logs 373 fresh coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

With the addition of 373 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's district has gone up to 5,28,862, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of eight more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,535.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in stood at 1.99 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

The figures for neighbouring Palghar district were not made available on Wednesday.

