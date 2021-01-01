India and Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities

India and Pakistan on Friday conducted the annual exchange of the list of nuclear installations and facilities.

According to a statement by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on December 31, 1988, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.

The Agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on January 1 every year. This has been done consecutively every year since 1992.

--IANS

san/ash

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)