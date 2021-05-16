India got 530,000 Remdesivir, 13,496 oxygen cylinders as foreign aid: Govt

-
The Union health ministry on Sunday said 11,058 oxygen concentrators, 13,496 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants and about 5.3 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered to various states/UTs from April 27 to May 15.
India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations to augment its efforts to combat the pandemic outbreak.
The Centre is expeditiously delivering the global aid to the states and Union territories (UTs) to supplement their resources and efforts, the ministry said.
Cumulatively, 11,058 oxygen concentrators, 13,496 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 7,365 ventilators/Bi PAP, about 5.3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/dispatched through road and air, from April 27 to May 15.
Major consignments received on 14th-15th May 2021 from Kazakhstan, Japan, Switzerland, Ontario (Canada), USA, Egypt and British Oxygen Co (UK) include oxygen concentrators (100), ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP (500), oxygen cylinders (300), Remdesivir (40,000) besides masks and protective suits, the ministry said.
