JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Punjab govt extends Covid restrictions till May 31 to curb infections
Business Standard

India got 530,000 Remdesivir, 13,496 oxygen cylinders as foreign aid: Govt

Health ministry said 11,058 oxygen concentrators, 13,496 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants and about 530,000 Remdesivir received as global aid have been delivered to various states/UTs

Topics
Remdesivir | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Covid aid. Photo: MEA
Covid aid. Photo: MEA

The Union health ministry on Sunday said 11,058 oxygen concentrators, 13,496 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants and about 5.3 lakh Remdesivir vials received as global aid have been delivered to various states/UTs from April 27 to May 15.

India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries and organisations to augment its efforts to combat the pandemic outbreak.

The Centre is expeditiously delivering the global aid to the states and Union territories (UTs) to supplement their resources and efforts, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 11,058 oxygen concentrators, 13,496 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 7,365 ventilators/Bi PAP, about 5.3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/dispatched through road and air, from April 27 to May 15.

Major consignments received on 14th-15th May 2021 from Kazakhstan, Japan, Switzerland, Ontario (Canada), USA, Egypt and British Oxygen Co (UK) include oxygen concentrators (100), ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP (500), oxygen cylinders (300), Remdesivir (40,000) besides masks and protective suits, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, May 16 2021. 19:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU