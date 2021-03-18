India has administered over 38.9 million coronavirus vaccine doses: Govt

-
In its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has administered over 3.89 crore vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
A total of 3,89,20,259 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today, the Health Ministry added. These include 76,19,786HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 46,92,962HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 78,11,126FLWs (1stdose), 21,50,198FLWs (2nd dose), 1,39,18,245beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 27,27,942beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the Ministry said in a press release.
On the 62 day nationwide COVID19 vaccination, a total of 17,83,303 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, they said.
Out of these, 14,83,156 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 3,00,147HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.
Meanwhile, as many as 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
