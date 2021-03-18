Delhi reports 607 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day rise this year

-
ALSO READ
Delhi coronavirus update: 48 deaths take toll to 5,740; total cases past 306,000
Delhi coronavirus update: 5,062 new cases; positivity rate climbs to 11.42%
Delhi coronavirus update: 4,071 fresh virus cases, 38 deaths reported
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 4,116 new cases, 36 deaths
Over 1,300 people fined in Delhi for not wearing masks in public places
-
With 607 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the national capital reported the highest number of fresh cases this year, taking the total number of positive cases to 6,45,632, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening. There are now 2,924 active cases in Delhi.
As many as 48,737 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 31,516 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, informed the health department.
So far, 6,31,759 recoveries and 10,949 deaths have been reported, including one in the last 24 hours.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that all the people of Delhi could be vaccinated in three months if the Centre relaxes the parameters of vaccination.
"There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. There was a time when the daily COVID-19 cases were retrained to 100-125. Yesterday, Delhi recorded more than 500 cases," Kejriwal said.
"I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day, as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU