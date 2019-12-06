India in contact with Pakistan on consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

India and Pakistan are "in communication" over granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, in accordance with the International Court of Justice directive, the MEA said.

India has requested for "immediate, effective and unhindered consular access" to Jadhav in light of the ICJ judgment, said MEA spokesperson

"We will see where it goes, but there is some communication going on between India and Pakistan on this issue," he said.

On July 17, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav and also continued stay on his execution, as well as an "effective" review of the death sentence.

On September 2, Pakistan allowed Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to meet Jadhav at a Pakistani sub jail.

India has said it will keep trying to see that the ICJ judgement which was in India's favour, is fully implemented.

Pakistan has not allowed a second consular meeting with Jadhav.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the ICJ against the death sentence and also denial of consular access to him.

On progress in the trial in the Mumbai terror attacks, the MEA spokesperson said: "We all know who the perpetrators were in the attack, we all know who the mastermind is (LeT founder Hafiz Saeed), and we are also aware that the mastermind is roaming freely and he is enjoying Pakistani hospitality. We are also aware of the link that the attack had to the Pakistani elements within the Pakistani establishment."

He said it is the responsibility of Pakistan to take action in the case. "Pakistan has an international obligation to take action".

"We have shared all evidences with them," he said, adding that Islamabad has "shied away in the past citing different excuses, which is not working".

"In the global community there is a feeling that Pakistan is not serious in taking action in the mumbai terror attacks," he added.