India logs 14,313 Covid-19 cases, recovery rate highest since Mar 2020

India reported 14,313 new COVID-19 cases and 181 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry Informed on Tuesday.
Of these, Kerala reported 6,996 COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the ministry, the cumulative COVID cases in the country stand at 3,39,85,920, while 4,50,963 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
There are 2,14,900 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, the ministry said.
As many as 26,579 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 3,33,20,057. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.04 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.
The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.48 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 1.21 per cent.
Meanwhile, India conducted as many as 11,81,766 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total COVID tests conducted to 58,50,38,043.
95.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive that began earlier this year.
