Bangladesh plans to vaccinate 80 mn people against Covid by next January

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
Bangladesh to impose nationwide lockdown from July 1 instead of June 28
Bangladesh's Mahmudullah takes sudden decision to retire from Test cricket
Bangladesh extends 'strict' nationwide Covid-19 lockdown till July 14
-
Bangladesh aims to administer Covid-19 vaccines to nearly half of its population by next January.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said the Bangladeshi government is working to vaccinate 80 million people by December and January, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Bangladesh's state-run news agency BSS.
The minister said the government is considering vaccinating children aged between 12 and 17 years.
Bangladesh has already announced a target of vaccinating 80 per cent of its population by 2022. The South Asian country has so far got nearly 70 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Bangladesh launched the vaccine rollout in January.
As of October 9, 36,178,946 people in Bangladesh have reportedly received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 17,940,300 were fully vaccinated.
The coronavirus infection and fatality rates have fallen significantly since August as the government bolstered inoculation drives in extensive areas to rein in Covid-19, according to Bangladesh's Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS).
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU