India must prepare for borderless war, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the country must prepare for a borderless war as the past practice of a 2.5-front war has become obsolete.
"Indian forces are designed to fight a 2.5 front war. This is now obsolete. We must prepare for a borderless war," he wrote on Twitter.
"It's not about past practices and legacy systems. It's about transforming the way we think and act as a nation," the former Congress chief said.
Gandhi has been accusing the government of ceding territory to China even when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has clarified in Parliament that not an inch of Indian territory has been lost.
