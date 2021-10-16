India not seen as democracy, has earned 'electoral autocracy' label: Cong

-
The Congress on Saturday claimed that India is no longer regarded as a democracy and has earned the label of an "electoral autocracy", as it called upon all democratic parties to join hands in resolutely opposing the Modi government.
In a resolution on the political situation in the country, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) said the "assault on democratic institutions completes the sad and shameless narrative of the Modi government".
"India is no longer regarded as a democracy, it has earned the label of an electoral autocracy. Parliament has been contemptuously disregarded. The judiciary has been debilitated by not filling vacancies in courts and tribunals," the CWC said.
The Congress alleged that independent watchdog bodies like the Information Commission, the Election Commission and the Human Rights Commission have been "debased and rendered virtual ciphers".
The media has been threatened into meek submission through raids and false cases, it claimed.
"Non-government organisations (NGOs) have been intimidated and their welfare activities have been halted. The government's agencies have been widely misused to suppress the voice of the people," the resolution alleged.
In a reference to the Pegasus spyware controversy, the CWC said the government has "surreptitiously used malicious spyware" to intrude into the lives of the people.
"Every aspect of democracy has been diminished. The Congress party will resist every sinister attempt to convert the country into a surveillance and police state. Under the Modi government, the constitutional promise of liberty and justice for all has receded into a vain hope," the resolution said.
The CWC believes that it is its duty to sound the alarm bells, it said.
"We do so and call upon all democratic parties and forces to join hands to resolutely oppose the Modi government in order to protect the values on which our country was founded and to advance the causes of the people," the resolution said.
