India plans to launch 32 space missions this year: Isro chairman K Sivan

is planning to launch 32 space missions in 2019, a top said here.

"The year 2019 promises to be challenging to the (ISRO) community with 32 planned missions," its said in a message to his employees on New Year on Tuesday.

The missions include the second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 to land on the moon with lander and rover.

The Rs 800-crore lunar mission will the 25th from the second launch pad of the space port at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, about 90km northeast of Chennai.

India's maiden human space mission in 2021-22, Gaganyaan, will also be pursued this year, Sivan said in a first-of-its-kind New Year message from the space agency top to its staff.

"Gaganyaan activities will go in full steam to accomplish the various development and qualification milestones," the said.

Narendra Modi's announcement of Gaganyaan on August 15 last year has allowed the space agency to fulfill its dream of undertaking a human programme, Sivan said.

The pad abort test held on July 5, 2018 to test the escape system of the crew module has given confidence to pursue the human space mission, he added.

The space agency is also aiming to re-instate its capability through the Radar Imaging (RISAT) series and hopes to attain through Geo Imaging (GISAT) series.

"The country will meet the high throughput bandwidth requirement of Digital and also in-flight connectivity with the launch of GSAT-20," Sivan said.

The space agency will enhance data for crop production estimation to cover 10 additional crops and provide inputs for water and

"It is planned to improve the payload capability of Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and its variants," he added.

Marking the birth centenary of the founding father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai, will host a year-long celebration from August 12, with and international events such as fellowships, scholarships at universities.

Recounting the year gone by, Sivan said 2018 had many firsts for ISRO, which undertook 16 missions, of which seven were accomplished in 35 days.

"The confidence in is reflected in the highest ever allocation of about Rs 30,000-crore for 23 new and continuation programmes in a single year," Sivan said.

Among the space agency's achievements in 2018 were launch of the heaviest satellite GSAT-29 (3,423 kg) on November 14 and building the heaviest communication satellite GSAT-11 (5,854 kg), launched on December 5 onboard the space agency's rocket from on the north of

ISRO has received approval for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), along with a dedicated launch pad, and is working on reusable launch vehicle development, Sivan noted.

"The approval of Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and 10 GSLV Mk-III operational flights, along with development of semicryogenic stage, uprated cryogenic stage and all-electric spacecraft propulsion will accelerate ISRO towards new capabilities, Sivan added.

The space agency has been working on programmes for the socio-economic security and sustainable development, including that of national geo-spatial energy information system, enhanced earth observational capabilities, like during floods in and north eastern states last year.

ISRO has also tied up with the to provide technical support for establishing an integrated control room for emergency management, Sivan stated.

The space agency is working to step up its launch capacity through a second vehicle assembly building for the second launch pad, which has been completed and is constructing a PSLV integration facility for the first launch pad.

