India progressing with futuristic vision and modern approach: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday said that for the first time since Independence, India has the courage to dream big and realise it.

Across the world, there is positivity about India as everyone knows that the country is going forward on the basis of its strength and optimal use of its potential, Modi said after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of projects worth Rs 38,000 crore in .

There is an extraordinary confidence in India and the country is progressing well with its futuristic vision and modern approach, he said.

The projects launched and inaugurated today will help improve its standard of living and transform the city and nearby areas, he said.

Mumbai's development slowed down a bit for a while but after CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis came to power, the momentum has increased, he said.

Modi said there was a time when funds for welfare of the poor were misused. There was a time when we spoke only about poverty and sought funds from other countries, he said.

For the first time since Independence, the New India has big dreams and the courage to realise them, instead of the earlier scenario of discussing poverty and seeking help from foreigners, Modi said.

