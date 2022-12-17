JUST IN
Business Standard

India proud of its athletes: PM as the country wins T20 World Cup for Blind

Modi tweeted, "India is proud of our athletes. Delighted that we have won the T-20 World Cup for the Blind. Congratulations to our team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours"

Topics
Narendra Modi | athletes | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed delight at India winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind, and said the country is proud of its athletes.

Modi tweeted, "India is proud of our athletes. Delighted that we have won the T-20 World Cup for the Blind. Congratulations to our team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours."

Riding on brilliant centuries from captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind here on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 23:07 IST

