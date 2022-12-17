India proud of its athletes: PM as the country wins T20 World Cup for Blind

Prime Minister on Saturday expressed delight at winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind, and said the country is proud of its .

Modi tweeted, " is proud of our . Delighted that we have won the T-20 World Cup for the Blind. Congratulations to our team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours."



Riding on brilliant centuries from captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind here on Saturday.

