India records 13,166 fresh Covid-19 cases, death toll reaches 302

India recorded a decline in fresh Covid infections at 13,166 in a span of 24 hours, against 14,148 cases registered the previous day, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
The virus claimed 302 lives in the same time span, pushing the death toll to 5,13,226.
Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have reduced to 1,34,235 which constitute 0.31 per cent of the country's total cases.
The recovery of 26,988 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,22,46,884. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.49 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.
Also in the same period, a total of 10,30,016 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests to over 76.45 crore.
The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.48 per cent while daily positivity rate has risen to 1.28 per cent.
With the administration of over 32.04 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 176.86 crore as of Friday morning.
More than 11.02 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories, the ministry added.
