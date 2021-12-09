India records 9,419 Covid infections in 24 hours; active cases at 94,742

-
India on Thursday reported 9,419 fresh Covid cases and 159 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Thursday morning.
The recovery of 8,251 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,40,97,388. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, highest since March 2020.
India's active caseload presently stands at 94,742. Active cases constitute 0.27 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.
Also in the same period, a total of 12,89,983 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 65.19 crore cumulative tests.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.74 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 25 days now.
The daily positivity rate stands at 0.73 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 66 days and less than 3 per cent for 101 consecutive days now.
The total death toll due to Covid in the country has climbed to 4,74,111.
With the administration of 80,86,910 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 130.39 crore as of Thursday morning.
This has been achieved through 1,35,89,181 sessions.
More than 19 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Thursday morning.
--IANS
