India records 92,256 Covid-19 cases; 2,219 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
India sees record 4,187 Covid-19 deaths, 401,078 cases in a single day
India records 3,26,098 Covid-19 cases, 3,890 deaths in last 24 hrs
India registers 281,386 Covid-19 cases, 4,106 deaths in last 24 hours
India records 2,76,110 Covid cases; daily deaths below 4,000 after 4 days
India records 257,299 Covid-19 cases; 4,194 deaths in last 24 hours
-
India on Wednesday logged 92,596 new Covid infections in 24 hours, less than one lakh cases for the second straight day and 6,098 cases more than Tuesday, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.
On June 8, India recorded 86,498 cases, lowest since April 2 when the country logged 89,129 new cases.
In the past 24 hours, 2,219 more people succumbed to the pandemic.
India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,90,89,069 with 12,31,415 active cases and 3,53,528 deaths so far.
After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.
In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 93,000 deaths. India registered record fatalities due to Covid-19 on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, 2021, and 4,211 in Brazil on April 6, 2021.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,62,664 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,75,04,126 till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 23,90,58,360 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 27,76,096 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 37,01,93,563 samples have been tested up to June 8 for Covid-19. Of these 19,85,967 samples were tested on Tuesday.
--IANS
aks/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU