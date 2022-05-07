Madhya Pradesh reports 27 new Covid-19 cases, zero death in last 24 hours

-
-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,661 on Saturday after the detection of 27 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said.
So far, 10,30,729 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 40 during the day, leaving the state with 197 active cases, he said.
With 7,727 samples examined on Saturday, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,91,33,393, he added.
A government release said 11,77,86,415 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 54,714 during the day.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,661, new cases 27, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,729, active cases 197, number of tests so far 2,91,33,393.
