Gujarat sees 27 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours: Official

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic raised antibiotic resistant infections: Study
Mumbai sees 172 fresh Covid-19 infections, zero death; active tally at 784
With surge in fresh infections, Pakistan logs 395 new Covid-19 cases
In Israel, Omicron variant drives confusing policy amid 4th Covid jab
Covid-recovered at 3-5 times more Omicron reinfection risk: WHO
-
Gujarat reported 27 COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday, increasing its tally to 12,24,470 and toll to 10,944, said a state health department official.
The recovery count increased by 19 to touch 12,13,401, leaving the state with an active caseload of 125, he said.
The lone death took place in Kheda district, while the cases comprised 19 in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara and one each in Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mehsana and Rajkot, the official said.
A government release said 42,129 people received COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.81 crore.
The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official informed.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,470, new cases 27, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,401, active cases 125, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU