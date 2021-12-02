India reports 11.7% rise in second dose Covid vaccine coverage

The 'Har Ghar Dastak' nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign has resulted in a significant hike of 11.7 per cent in the second dose coverage till November 30, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The campaign has resulted into 5.9 per cent hike in the first dose of vaccination under the mass vaccination drive across the nation, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan while reviewing the status and progress under the 'Har GharDastak' campaign with the Health Secretaries and National Health Mission (NHM) MDs of States and union territories (UTs) on Thursday.

The Health Secretary appreciated the performance and achievement of all the States and UTs during this campaign, adding that although the vaccination campaign has increased the pace of vaccination, it is important to note that around 12 crore beneficiaries are still due for second dose nationally.

The States were advised in the meeting to saturate all eligible beneficiaries with first dose and to devise targeted plans in context of doses given in August and September 2021 to ensure coverage of all the beneficiaries due for the second dose by exponentially increasing the pace of vaccination. The States have been directed to ensure that the available vaccine is consumed timely and no dose expires in both the government and private facilities.

The Union Health Secretary urged the States to optimally utilise local influencers and community leaders to enhance the awareness among communities to come forward for the vaccine doses, especially the ones who are overdue for the second dose.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 125 crore on Thursday. Out of this, 79.13 crore (84.3 per cent) beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the first dose and 45.82 crore (49 per cent) received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

