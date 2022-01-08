India reports 141,986 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally reaches 3,071

-
India reported 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 9.28 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,53,68,372.
According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 3,071 cases of Omicron of which 1,203 have been recovered.
Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (876), followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (333).
The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 4,72,169. It accounts for 1.34 per cent of the country's total cases.
The weekly positivity rate is at 5.66 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 9.28 per cent.
With the recovery of 40,895 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,44,12,740. The current recovery rate is at 97.30 per cent.
The country also reported 285 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,83,463.
India conducted 15,29,948 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, and so far the country has conducted 68,84,70,959 tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.
India has administered a total of 150.06 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,50,61,92,903 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 90,59,360 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
