Full onus on states to ensure optimal utilisation of ECRP-II funds: Centre

The Centre on Friday asked states and UTs to ensure full and optimal utilisation of ECRP-II funds through daily reviews and to upload the expenditure on the dedicated NHM PMS portal so that they are eligible for release of further funds in order to strengthen the healthcare facilities till the sub-district levels.
It said that it is the primary and critical responsibility of states and UTs to ensure all oxygen equipment, till the field level at all health facilities is tested and kept in a functional state to meet any emergent situation.
Under ECRP-II, funds have also been made available for installing Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tanks and Medical Gas Pipeline Systems (MGPS). The states have been asked to make them operational and secure approval from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in respect of LMO tanks.
Underlining the challenge posed by rising Covid cases with focus on Omicron, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a virtual high-level meeting with states and UTs on Friday to review the preparedness status of the entire spectrum of oxygen equipment including ventilators, PSA, oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders for timely and effective management of the Covid pandemic.
The states have been asked to commission PSA plants being set up under the state's own funds and CSR funds on a war-footing through daily reviews. The Health Secretary requested states to ensure that mock drill of the PSA plants are carried out to ensure that oxygen flow at the patient bedside adheres to adequate purity, and recommended outlet pressure with no leakages. In addition, flowmeters must be tested and remain in functional state. States were exhorted to also monitor installation of PSA plants in private hospital facilities and Medical College Hospitals.
Emphasising on the gap which continue to exist between between delivered and installed ventilators, the states have been asked to adress the gap and to provide details of hospitals for requirement of additional ventilators and expedite the issuing of Final Acceptance Certificates for installed ventilators.
The states were also requested in the meeting to maintain a state of alertness to ensure adequate buffer stock of drugs and to update buffer stock details with Government hospitals as well as with Medical Colleges on the Drugs and Vaccine Distribution Management System portal.
