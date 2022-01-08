721 new Covid-19 infections in Noida, active cases highest in UP

-
-
Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday logged 721 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the number of active cases in the district to 2,404, the highest in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed.
Gautam Buddh Nagar's tally of active cases is followed by Ghaziabad (1,767) and Lucknow (1,718) and Meerut (1,207), with the four being the only districts in the state to have more than 1,000 active cases, the statistics showed.
So far Gautam Buddh Nagar district has recorded 468 deaths due to the pandemic, none of them in the third wave.
Meanwhile, 21,165 people got vaccinated for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, District Immunisation Officer Dr. Neeraj Tyagi said.
Of those vaccinated, 8,541 were children in the 15+ age group who got their first dose, Dr. Tyagi said.
Among those aged above 18, a total of 5,280 people got their first dose while another 7,344 were administered their second dose, he added.
So far, 33.95 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations have been recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar including 19.91 lakh first doses, according to last data available on CoWIN portal.
Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 4,228 new cases of COVID-19 that pushed its tally of active patients to 12,327. The state also had one death, reported in Maharajganj district, according to the official figures.
