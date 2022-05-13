India reports 2,841 Coronavirus cases, 9 fatalities in last 24 hours

With 2,841 new infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,16,254, while the active cases dipped to 18,604, according to the Union data updated on Friday.

The climbed to 5,24,190 with 9 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the said.

A decrease of 463 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and weekly positivity rate was 0.69 per cent, according to the .

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,73,460, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 190.99 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)