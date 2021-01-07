India reports 20,346 new Covid cases, 222 deaths; recoveries cross 10 mn

-
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,95,278 with 20,346newinfections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surpassed one crore, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Thursday.
The death toll increased to 1,50,336as 222 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,16,859, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.36 per cent, while the COVID-19casefatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.
The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below three lakh for the 17th consecutive day.
There are 2,28,083 active coronavirus cases in the country, which account for 2.19per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,84,00,995 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till January 6, including 9,37,590 on Wednesday.
The 222 new fatalities include 66 from Maharashtra, 25 from Kerala, 22 from West Bengal and 16 from Delhi.
Of the total 1,50,336 COVID-19 deaths reported in the country so far, Maharashtra has accounted for the highest of 49,825, followed by Tamil Nadu(12,188), Karnataka (12,124), Delhi (10,625), West Bengal (9,863), Uttar Pradesh (8,441), Andhra Pradesh (7,125) and Punjab (5,412).
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
