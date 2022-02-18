Covid-19 pandemic: Mizoram reports 1,571 new cases and one death

reported 1,571 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 45 less than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 2,02,206, an official said.

The death toll rose to 640 with a six-year-old girl from Aizawl succumbing to the infection at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), he said.

As many as1,871 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1,92,093.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 95 per cent and the death rate is 0.31 per cent, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 25.83 per cent from 23.56 per cent on the previous day, the official said.

The northeastern state now has 9,473 active COVID-19 cases.

Mizora has so far tested more than 17.78 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday and 6.40 lakh of them have been fully vaccinated.

