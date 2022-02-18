Gujarat logs 870 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths; active tally at 8,014

added 870 new cases and 13 fresh deaths linked to the infection on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 12,19,082 and the toll to 10,864, the state Health Department said.

A department release said 2,221 people were discharged during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,00,204. At present, has 8,014 active cases, of which 53 patients are on ventilator support, the release said. As many as 10.17 crore doses of vaccines have been administered to the eligible population so far in Gujarat, of which, 1.82 lakh doses were given on Thursday, the department said. Seven persons recovered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, while no new case of COVID-19 was registered there, said an official release. Of the total 11,405 persons found positive for in the UT so far, 15 are under treatment, four have died while 11,386 have recovered, said the release. COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,19,082, new cases 870, deaths 10,864, discharged 12,00,204, active cases 8,014, people tested so far - figures not released.

