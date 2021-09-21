India reports 26,115 fresh Covid-19 cases, 252 additional deaths

-
ALSO READ
Notify health policy for rare diseases by March 31: Delhi HC to Centre
AIIMS RDA urge Vardhan to implement gargle lavage method in Covid detection
Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases across India: INSACOG
India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 350 million: Health Ministry
Breakthrough Covid infections in India due to Delta variant: INSACOG
-
India on Tuesday reported 26,115 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The nationwide tally has now reached 3,35,04,534, while with 252 new fatalities the death toll stands at 4,45,385.
The active cases have declined to 3,09,575, which is the lowest in 184 days, and now comprise 0.92 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.
With 34,469 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries have climbed to 3,27,49,574.
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.75 per cent.
The weekly positivity rate at 2.08 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 88 days now while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.85 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 22 days.
India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein over 55.50 crore tests have been conducted so far.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,50,35,717 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 20th September 2021. Of these, 14,13,951 samples were tested yesterday.
Meanwhile, under the nationwide vaccination programme, a total of 81,85,13,827 vaccine doses have been administered so far of which 96,46,778 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU